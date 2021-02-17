Breakout Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page has reportedly joined the cast of the highly-anticipated Dungeons & Dragons movie, that has alreasy cast Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, and Justice Smith and is set to release on May 27, 2022. In the past, the popular role-playing game has been adapted into several films and an animated series since its conception in 1974. Paramount and eOne are now collaborating to adapt the beloved D&D fantasy universe for the big screen and Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, the pair who co-wrote Spider-Man: Homecoming are reportedly set to direct the project

Reports suggets that the duo has penned a recent version of the script, which is based on an earlier draft by Michael Gilio, but it's still not clear whether Goldstein and Daley's adaptation will be set in a D&D-inspired fantasy world or if it will simply bring in aspects of the game into a real-world timeline.

In related news, Page is set to host Saturday Night Live this week along with musical guest Bad Bunny was recently nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award for his role in Bridgerton.