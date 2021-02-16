Ahoy Bridgerton fans, we have some exciting news for you! The makers of Bridgerton have zeroed in on Sex Education actress Simone Ashley as the female lead to be paired with Jonathan Bailey in Season 2 of the Netflix hit. The Shondaland show is based on Julia Quinn’s romance novels.

The regency era drama, one of the most watched shows on Netflix since its release in December, reached almost 82 million households breaking the OTT platform’s records. The Twitter page of the show revealed, “Quite the juicy bit of gossip, dear readers... This author is certainly looking forward to many a column covering Miss Kate Sharma.” Julia Quinn also shared the news on Instagram.





The second instalment will focus on Anthony Bridgerton, essayed by Jonathan Bailey. It will be based on Julia Quinn’s, The Viscount Who Loved Me, but will surely invite discussions on racial inclusivity as Simone will be playing Kate Sharma - touted to be of Indian origin. However, Bridgerton is breaking away from the books as in the novel. Anthony’s love interest Kate Sheffield in Quinn’s novel.