Netflix hit Bridgerton fans can heave a sigh of relief. After a few days of will they-won’t they, Netflix has finally confirmed the season 2 of the period drama from the Shonda Rhimes' Shondaland universe. The announcement came a few hours ago, as elated fans commented when they saw this on the show’s Instagram page: “Prepare for another social season. Bridgerton is returning for season two, only on Netflix.”







Soon after they confirmed in keeping with the thematic representation of the drama - a scroll from Lady Whistledown. The confirmation of the second season apart, it was also revealed that the upcoming season will chronicle the journey of Anthony Bridgerton essayed by the broodingly handsome Jonathan Bailey. His torrid affair with the opera singer Siena was one of the chief plot points of the first season. The show is derived from the works of the famous writer, Julia Quinn.

On their Instagram page, Bridgerton makers confirmed with a scroll with Lady Whistedown’s emblem, "Dear readers, The ton are abuzz with the latest gossip, and so it is my honour to impart to you: Bridgerton shall officially return for a second season. I do hope you have stored a bottle of ratafia for this delightful occasion. The incomparable cast of Bridgerton will return to production in the Spring of 2021. This author has been reliably informed that Lord Anthony Bridgerton intends to dominate the social season. I will have my pen ready on any and all of his romantic activities. However, gentle reader, before you set the comment section alight with requests for more sordid details, know that I am disinclined to report the particulars at this time. Patience, after all, is a virtue."

The Regency-era drama, featuring Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor), and the uber handsome rake, Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page), has been streamed on 63 million streams reports since its release last month, confirmed Netflix.