Award-winning writers and actors Donald Glover and Phoebe Waller-Bridge will create and star in the upcoming Amazon original series Mr and Mrs Smith. The series, in which Glover and Waller-Bridge will also serve as executive producers, is based on the 2005 New Regency film.

“Talk about the dream team! Donald and Phoebe are two of the most talented creators and performers in the world. It’s truly a dream for us, as it will be for our global audience, to have these two forces of nature collaborating as a powerhouse creative team,” said Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios.

The 2005 feature film Mr. and Mrs. Smith, from New Regency and starring Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, grossed $487 million worldwide during its release.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge is a multi-award-winning writer and actor, known for the BBC 3/Amazon series Fleabag, in which she starred, created and produced. Waller-Bridge won three Primetime Emmy Awards for the second season, including Best Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series and Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series. She also won two Golden Globe Awards (Best Actress – Television Series Musical or Comedy and Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy), two Critics' Choice Awards (Best Actress in a Comedy Series and Best Comedy Series) and the Screen Actors Guild Award (Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series), in addition to a BAFTA Television Award for Best Female Performance in a Comedy Program.