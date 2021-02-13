Acclaimed writer and actor Phoebe Waller-Bridge joins hands with Grammy-winning musician and actor Donald Glover aka Childish Gambino for an upcoming TV show. The show will be a remake by Amazon Studios of the Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie starrer 2005 movie Mr and Mrs Smith.

Glover, who has acted in the popular sitcom Community and made hit songs such as This Is America and Redbone, posted on his Instagram Stories that the show will air in 2022. Waller-Bridge gained acclaim for her TV show Fleabag. The two have worked together before in the Star Wars spin-off Solo: A Star Wars Story.

"Talk about the dream team! Donald and Phoebe are two of the most talented creators and performers in the world. It's truly a dream for us, as it will be for our global audience, to have these two forces of nature collaborating as a powerhouse creative team," Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke said in a statement to the press.

Mr and Mrs Smith followed a married couple who are secretly assassins.