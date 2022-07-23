The Russo Brothers are in talks with Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani for a collaboration

Filmmaker-duo, The Russo Brothers, who are currently in India for a promotional tour of their new movie, The Gray Man, spoke with Bollywood actor-director, Farhan Akhtar and his business partner, Ritesh Sidhwani, during a media event on July 22, 2022. According to media sources, Anthony Russo revealed that the brothers are in talks with the Farhan and Ritesh-owned production house, Excel Entertainment, for a collaboration.

“We love what the two gentlemen (Farhan and Ritesh) have been doing with content in India, they have a brilliant knack for telling disruptive stories. Although, such things take time to materialise but we are definitely talking with them with regards to developing something. At this moment, I can only say that it's an exchange of ideas at this stage (sic)," Anthony was quoted as saying.

Farhan and Ritesh partnered and laid the foundation of Excel Entertainment with the former's directorial debut Dil Chahta Hai (2001)​. Ritesh is Farhan's childhood friend, who belongs to a business family. Together the two have delivered sucessful films such as Don, Lakshya, and Don 2. The two, who were earlier known to cater to just urban stories, have now diversified into the hinterland with productions such as Mirzapur and their multi-lingual blockbuster K.G.F, the first part of which opened a new market with its pan-India release, resulting in an even more successful second part.

On the work front, Farhan recently made his Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) debut with the series Ms Marvel, in a special appearance. The series is currently streaming on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar. According to sources, Excel Entertainment is producing numerous projects including Phone Bhoot, Yudhra, and Jee Le Zara, which will also be directed by Farhan.

Reports state that the Russo brothers are currently busy with promotions of their action thriller film, The Gray Man. The movie, which stars Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Dhanush and Ana de Armas, was released digitally on Netflix on July 22, 2022.