Dhanush shares picture with cast; thanks Anand Mahindra for praising his role in ‘The Gray Man’

Dhanush took to social media to share a picture of him with the cast of the Ryan Gosling-starrer The Gray Man, the $200-million action drama streaming on Netflix from July 22.

Netflix had shared a picture of the cast, with the caption: The Gray Man premieres one week from today! For now, please enjoy this high-res photo of the gorgeous and talented cast since I know you’re all gonna want to zoom in.” Dhanush had retweeted the picture and also shared it on his Instagram with the caption: Super proud to be a part of this stellar cast #TheGrayMan.

He also retweeted industrialist and social media commentator Anand Mahindra, who carried an action-packed clip from The Gray Man, and wrote: Kudos to the producers for this inspired casting. Never envisioned @dhanushkraja as an intimidating, compact killing machine. I suspect his style will elevate all fight sequences in Indian cinema.

Thank you so much for the encouragement sir. https://t.co/GU53PFtQpo — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) July 14, 2022

The scene has Dhanush, who plays a sharply suited assassin named Avik San in the movie, engaged in high-intensity, bare-knuckles action with Ryan Gosling (as Court Gentry aka Sierra Six) and Ana de Armas (as Dani Miranda).

In response to Mahindra’s praise, Dhanush wrote: Thank you so much for the encouragement, sir.

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, from a screenplay based on the 2009 novel of the same name by Mark Greaney, the cast of The Gray Man also has Chris Evans, Jessica Henwick, Rege-Jean Page, Wagner Moura, Julia Butters, Alfre Woodard, and Billy Bob Thornton. The film is intended to be the start of a franchise based upon Greaney’s Gray Man novels.

Apart from The Gray Man, Dhanush is also working on several other projects. He will next be seen in the musical-comedy drama Thiruchitrambalam opposite Nithya Menen and Raashi Khanna. He will also be starring in Selvaraghavan’s Naane Varuven and the Tamil-Telugu bilingual Vaathi.

