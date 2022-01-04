Dhanush's bilingual film Vaathi commences shooting

The shoot of Dhanush's upcoming Tamil-Telugu film Vaathi (or Sir in Telugu) commenced earlier today with a pooja function.

The film marks Dhanush's Telugu debut under the direction of Rang De maker Venky Atluri. The pooja function was attended by Dhanush, director Venky, female lead Samyuktha Menon, and other cast and crew of the film.

The team released a special poster featuring Dhanush to announce the news. Interestingly, in the poster, the actor sports a full-sleeve sweater with a logo featuring Professor, the fan-favourite character from the Spanish Netflix series Money Heist. Notably, the film is expected to star Dhanush as a college professor for the first time.

Vaathi/Sir also stars Sai Kumar and Tanikella Bharani in important roles. Meanwhile, the female lead is Samyuktha, who has been majorly a part of Malayalam films, has done Kalai and July Kaatril in Tamil and will be making her Telugu debut with Bheemla Nayak.

Vaathi/Sir is bankrolled by Sithara Entertainments headed by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Ms Sai Soujanya of Fortune Four Cinemas. The project has music by GV Prakash and cinematography by Dinesh Krishnan.