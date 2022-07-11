‘I don’t know how I ended up in The Gray Man’: says Dhanush at press conference in Los Angeles

At a recent press conference held in Los Angeles (LA) after the screening of the Russo Brother’s upcoming film, The Gray Man, Tamil actor Dhanush spoke to media sources about his experience of working in the film. On whether he knew the Russo Brothers personally before the movie and how he was cast in it, the actor was quoted as saying, “I don’t know how I ended up in this film.”

The Asuran actor’s answer left the other cast members in splits. The other members of the cast attended the premiere and the press conference, including Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas, Jessica Henwick, and Regé-Jean Page.

“The casting agency in India told me that they have a Hollywood project for me. They said it is a big film. So I said okay. I asked which film, what film? They said it is a big film. So I said alright, and it can’t get bigger than this (sic),” Dhanush added, according to media sources.

Dhanush further said at the conference that he doesn’t say much in the film but was very excited to be involved in the project. “I was really excited. Of course, I don’t say much in this film. But I really was super thrilled and was looking for an opportunity to explore and learn more (sic),” the actor said.

The Russo Brothers will also be coming to India for a premiere.

On his experience on the film’s set, the Karnan actor said, “It was incredible. This movie is a rollercoaster; it has everything, action, drama, pace, and a big chase. I am very grateful that I got to do a modest role in this movie full of incredible people (sic).”

The Gray Man is a Hollywood action-thriller directed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo. Dhanush will be seen in a cameo appearance in the film. The movie is scheduled for a July 22, 2022 release on the OTT platform Netflix.

