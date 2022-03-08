Selvaraghavan to star alongside Dhanush in Naane Varuven

We had previously reported about the actor-director duo of Dhanush and Selvaraghavan are teaming up for a new film titled Naane Varuven.

Recently, on Selvaraghavan's birthday, the makers had released a poster featuring the director along with Dhanush. This lead to speculations that Selvaraghavan is acting in the film.

Producer Kalaippuli S Thanu has now confirmed the same by sharing the poster and wished luck to Selvaraghavan on his acting stint.

The director replied back saying, "Thank you so much sir ! So Grateful, I'm at my teams disposal ! Their wish was for me to be in #NaaneVaruven. And their wish is my command."



Naane Varuven, also starring Indhuja Ravichandran, in a prominent role has music by Yuvan Shankar Raja. The project will mark Selvaraghavan's fourth collaboration with Dhanush after Kaadhal Kondein, Pudhupettai and Mayakkam Enna.

Meanwhile, Selvaraghavan is alao acting in Rocky-fame Arun Matheswaran's Saani Kaayidham, and the upcoming Vijay-starrer Beast.