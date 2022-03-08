Selvaraghavan to star alongside Dhanush in Naane Varuven

ecently, on Selvaraghavan's birthday, the makers had released a poster featuring the director along with Dhanush

Selvaraghavan and Dhanush

We had previously reported about the actor-director duo of Dhanush and Selvaraghavan are teaming up for a new film titled Naane Varuven.

Recently, on Selvaraghavan's birthday, the makers had released a poster featuring the director along with Dhanush. This lead to speculations that Selvaraghavan is acting in the film.

Producer Kalaippuli S Thanu has now confirmed the same by sharing the poster and wished luck to Selvaraghavan on his acting stint.

The director replied back saying, "Thank you so much sir ! So Grateful, I'm at my teams disposal ! Their wish was for me to be in #NaaneVaruven. And their wish is my command."


Naane Varuven, also starring Indhuja Ravichandran, in a prominent role has music by Yuvan Shankar Raja. The project will mark Selvaraghavan's fourth collaboration with Dhanush after Kaadhal KondeinPudhupettai and Mayakkam Enna.

Meanwhile, Selvaraghavan is alao acting in Rocky-fame Arun Matheswaran's Saani Kaayidham, and the upcoming Vijay-starrer Beast.

