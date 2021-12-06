Selvaraghavan to star in Mohan G's next

Selvaraghavan, who has turned an actor with the yet-to-be-released Saani Kaayidham, will be playing the lead role in director Mohan G's next, the makers announced today.

Mohan took to Twitter to share the news. While sharing a picture where they both can be seen together, Mohan wrote, "Feeling blessed and proud to work with Selvaraghavan sir as lead actor in my next movie. Title and further details will be announced soon. Thanks for all your support."

Responding to Mohan's tweet, Selvaraghvan wrote, "Pleasure is all mine! Looking forward to this exciting new journey. God bless."

Incidentally, Selvaraghavan is the second major filmmaker Mohan will be directing. He has earlier worked with Gautham Menon in his recently released Rudra Thaandavam .

Meanwhile, Selvaraghavan will also be seen in Vijay's Beast. On the directorial front, he has Naane Varuven and Ayirathil Oruvan 2 in his slate.