Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth announce separation after 18 years of marriage

Actor Dhanush and his wife producer-filmmaker Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth have announced their separation. The couple has been married for 18 years. Taking to social media, both of them said that they are parting ways and needed privacy to deal with it.

Dhanush posted a long note in which he said, "18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other…The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting, and adapting…Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better."

Aishwaryaa shared a similar note and wrote, "Dhanush and I have decided to part ways as a couple."

Aishwaryaa is superstar Rajinikanth's eldest daughter. Dhanush married her on November 18 in 2004. They have two sons named Yatra and Linga. Kolaveri Di, a song starring Dhanush, from Aishwaryaa's debut directorial 3, became a big hit. Dhanush was last seen in Atrangi Re opposite Sara Ali Khan.