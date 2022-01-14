Yami Gautam on embracing her skin condition and smashing unreal beauty standards

In June LAST year, actress Yami Gautam surprised everyone when she announced her marriage with Uri: The Surgical Strike director Aditya Dhar. While we all remember the extravagant destination weddings of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli; Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh; and Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas; and more recently Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif — Yami’s wedding had the traditional essence of a typical Himachali wedding. We recently caught up with the actress, for a quick chit-chat about her beauty regimen, her wedding and dealing with skin condition — keratosis pilaris.

What was the secret behind your bridal glow?

I strongly feel that inner happiness reflects on a bride’s face, and nothing can beat that natural glow! No matter how simple or heavily embroidered your outfit is, all you need to do is carry it off with elegance and confidence, and just be yourself. There is nothing more beautiful than a happy bride that embraces her natural beauty.

How do you define beauty?

For me, beauty is owning individuality with confidence. I had keratosis pilaris growing up and usually, these tiny bumps are air-brushed or photoshopped away to show smooth, clear skin. Quite recently, I decided to let go of all my fears and insecurities and found the courage to love and accept myself wholeheartedly, as I am. When I was in the middle of a couple of photoshoots, just when the images were about to go in for editing, I decided to just embrace this condition and accept my skin, just the way it is. That’s when I took to Instagram to share unfiltered images of myself with my followers and openly talked about my skin condition to encourage young women out there to embrace and love themselves beyond unrealistic standards of beauty.

How important is skin and hair care for you?

I believe skin and hair care is important because self-care is the path towards becoming a better version of yourself. I absolutely love products that nourish and hydrate my skin for a natural glow. Good skin isn’t only a matter of your genes — your daily habits could make a big difference in what you see in the mirror. That is why simplicity and consistency is the key.

Do take us through your beauty regimen.

A serum from Good Vibes is my go-to skincare product and a key step in my everyday routine. I follow it up with a lightweight moisturiser to lock in that moisture. Along with a simple and effective skincare routine, I also make sure to have a balanced diet that helps me enhance and maintain my skin’s natural glow. For my hair, the age-old champi with some pure coconut oil is a must! I try to use a yoghurt hair pack once a week or an egg white and coconut/olive oil paste for deep conditioning my hair.

When it comes to beauty products, are you the experimenting kind?

While I’m open to trying out new products, I mostly stick to my favourites that I have been using for some time. I prefer to use nature-inspired, simple, plant-based products that do not cause any skin reactions.

What is your hair care regimen like?

Due to repeated exposure to hard water, extreme temperatures while travelling, and the usual heat-styling appliances, my hair is often dry and brittle. That’s why I lean towards choosing hair products that are sulfate and paraben-free. Apart from this, I love to indulge myself in a good old hot oil massage once a week. This not only helps me to relax and refresh myself, but it also conditions my hair, prevents split ends, and strengthens my hair, making it my go-to perfect two-in-one routine.

