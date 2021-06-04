Yami Gautam on Friday tied the knot with Uri: The Surgical Strike director Aditya Dhar in an intimate ceremony.



The actress took to social media account to share the news with a picture of them from the wedding ceremony.

Yami ties the knot with Aditya Dhar

Quoting poet Rumi in her caption, Yami wrote, "In your light, I learn to love - Rumi. With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family. As we embark on the journey of love and friendship, we seek all your blessings and good wishes. Love, Yami and Aditya."

Check out their wedding image here:

In no time, the couple’s friends and colleagues including Varun Dhawan, Dia Mirza, Kartik Aaryan, Kajal Aggarwal, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Neha Dhupia, among many others took to the comment section to extend their good wishes to the newlyweds. "Congratulations Yami and Aditya. Lots of love and best wishes to a wonderful journey ahead! (sic).” Dia wrote. “Congratulations you two ... this is such great news. (sic),” Neha commented.