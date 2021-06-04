Anugrah Chandra, gave up a career in law a couple of years ago to pursue his long-held dream of having his own label. That’s the decision that led to the birth of KoAi in 2019 which debuted at The Lakmé Fashion Week. “I did not study design, but my interest in fashion helped me learn quite a bit,” says the 31-year-old, creative director.

Celeb patrons

Since the inception of his brand, he has dressed Bollywood A-listers like Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shilpa Shetty, Sonakshi Sinha, Dia Mirza, Yami Gautam and Kajol among others.

Anugrah Chandra

Before we delved into the discussion about his latest Spring/ Summer 2021 collection, Anugrah informed us, “The label derives its name from the Japanese word for love child. And I thought it would be an apt name as the label was indeed a labour of love.”

Dawn of dabu

Further, we understand, that the label seeks to explore ancient Indian printing techniques and transfer it onto print. For SS’21, the technique he has drawn inspiration from dabu — a traditional art form one can often find in certain pockets of Rajasthan. The first thing one notices about the aesthetics from the word go is how functional and non-fussy the cuts of the outfits are. “You can start your day with these ensembles, dress it up or down, and make a transition easily from a daywear to evening wear,” says Anugrah.

Pring inspired by dabu



The fabrics he has worked with include silk, satin and chiffon predominantly. The New Delhi-based designer mentions that he prefers Indo-Western silhouettes mostly but does not mind working on the occasional short dress too.

Caption





Go with the flow

Look out for their three-layered chiffon dresses, jumpsuits paired with longer shirts, and ankle-length dresses with slits at the sides and plunging necklines. However, their flowy skirts seem to transcend trends and look graceful. It wouldn’t be far off the mark to say these are the highlights. That apart, one can also shop for flared bottoms, with other pieces that you can mix and match from the collection. There are a few dresses in red and black that are especially glamorous and make for fitting occasion wear. Also, there are a few kaftan-inspired ensembles with boxy silhouettes for those that are looking for stylish work-from-home attire. The range has a colour palette featuring hues like red, pink, blue and white that work well for the

season.



Rs 6,000 upwards. Available online.



