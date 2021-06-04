GEORGE ORWELL AND his classic novel Animal Farm has inspired many artistes over the years and avant-garde jewellery designer Poonam Soni is the latest to follow in line. She has caught the attention of fashionistas with her new-age; funky and thought-provoking edit Animal Farm Revival.

The Mumbai-based designer who collaborated on it with her daughter Kriti calls this 3D edit her best in 31 years. She avers, “It has been tremendously satisfying to create the collection. It delivers a strong message of joy, positivity and unity in the backdrop of arrogance, power, competition and divisibility.” Soni who conceived it in 2018 tells us how the animals dressed flamboyantly are actually liberated in her edit. Excerpts.

What was it about Orwell that inspired you to make an edit?

All my collections take inspiration from art, architecture or history and have been based on artistic aesthetics in keeping with the moods of the time. Animal Farm is a classic satire that I had read in college. Though inspired by the animals that rebel against autocracy in the novel, the animal pendants from our collection are happy, liberated and send across a strong message of hope and equality. Their zest for life is palpable in each piece. Each animal is dressed flamboyantly in tuxedos, hats, buckled belts, designer backpacks — and shown playing golf, riding a tricycle — generally living a free and leisurely life.

Do you have a favourite among the lot?

I love every piece I have designed. Each one is getting better. The best is yet to come but I have a soft corner for Napoleon the pig on the tricycle. It was my first piece and my Napoleon is so happily cycling in his enamelled shorts, a far cry from the dictator in George Orwell’s book.

What kind of accessories can we find in the edit?

Our first collection comprises 12 pieces. So, there are golf playing rabbits, pigs enjoying a tricycle ride, a lion winning a race and a cat getting ready for a shoot in all her designer apparel. I have kept the neck, feet, arms and legs flexible. If a wheel is used it can move, the shopping bag also has movement and the hat perched on the cat’s head has flexibility. Creating soft flexible pieces, which is our USP, is even more relevant in this case to make the pieces look human and soft. We used textures in colours, stones, enamel washes, carved pipes, European crystals, precious rubies, leather cords and cloth bows.

