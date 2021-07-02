Yami Gautam summoned by the Enforcement Directorate

Actress Yami Gautam has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged irregularities under FEMA (Foreign Exchange Management Act). The agency has asked the actress to appear before them next week to record her statement in connection with the alleged irregularities under FEMA.

According to media reports, the actress received Rs. 1.5 crore in her bank account, and she didn't disclose this.

Yami married Uri: The Surgical Strike director Aditya Dhar in an intimate ceremony, on June 4.