Actress and banker Vidushi Mehra on working with Anurag Kashyap and why she chooses to stay away from showbiz

Actress Vidushi Mehra, who started her film career in 2010 with Aisha, which starred Sonam Kapoor Ahuja in a titular role, has come a long way. Although her role in the film was small, her work got noticed and paved the way for other films like No One Killed Jessica, 7 Khoon Maaf, Dum Laga Ke Haisha and Raees among others. Not only that, this part-time Delhi-based theatre actress is now a part of Jimmy Shergill-starrer Collar Bomb set to release on July 9 on Disney+ Hotstar. The film also marks her OTT debut. Vidushi tells us that she likes to play roles that are ‘critical to the story’ and Collar Bomb is one of them. “My role is at the center of the plot, which changes the complete story. It needed a range of emotions and maybe I was suitable for that role,” Vidushi begins.

Her introduction to the film world happened when she met actress Chitrangada Singh at a party and both spoke at length about their respective performing mediums. “We connected well after that and one day she called me to say she had given my number to the casting director of Aisha as they were looking for Delhi-based actors. I met the team and it all worked out,” she recalls and confesses that her first film made her greedy for more work. Since then, she has worked in eight different films with A-list actors like Vidya Balan, Rani Mukerji, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Jimmy Shergill. Apart from Collar Bomb, Vidushi will also be seen in Anurag Kashyap’s Do Baara which also stars Taapsee Pannu. "Anurag is free and easy as a director. He is so supportive, especially with newcomers and the people he hasn't worked with. I was elated to know that he has seen my work,” she shares.

A mother of two, Vidushi has deglamorised the acting world in her mind and chooses to stay away from showbiz. “I take it as a job. I don’t want to get caught in the web of glamour. Once I am done shooting I switch myself off,” states the actress and adds that her role as a mother takes a back seat when she is shooting. “It’s the same when I am with my children; they take priority when I am not working,” she signs off.

Releasing on July 9 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Watch the trailer here.

priyanka.chandani@newindianexpress.com