Anuragkashyap's daughter Aaliyah treats her father to lunch with her own income for the first time

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap took to Instagram on Tuesday to share an adorable family moment with his daughter Aaliyah Kashyap. Aaliyah treated her father to his first ever treat at O Pedro, a restaurant in Mumbai, with her own income earned from her YouTube channel, a video of which Anurag shared on Instagram.

The video shows Aaliyah punching in the passcode on the EDC to pay the bill for their meal. Meanwhile, Anurag appears to be filming everything, and even attempts to take a shot of the bill.

Watch the video here:

What makes the clip more relatable and funny is Aaliyah’s reaction after Anurag’s antics. Aaliyah is heard saying, “Okay, papa, you’re being embarrassing.”

Anurag wrote in the caption, “So my daughter @aaliyahkashyap took me out for lunch after a long morning and paid for it from her own @youtube income. It’s a first, so worth keeping a record (sic).”

The video has won the hearts of the viewers. A user wrote, “Aww. Proud papa,” while another said, “Such a lovely moment.” Actor Gulshan Devaiah commented, “I’m telling you she’s going to finance your films soon from YouTube money.”

Aaliyah too shared a photo of her father enjoying his meal on Instagram Stories.

Aaliyah often offers glimpses of her life through her v-logs. She has shared videos about her stay in Mumbai over the last few weeks, where she is spending time with her family and boyfriend Shane Gregoire.

Earlier, Aaliyah had also posted a video in which she is seen asking her father “awkward” and uncomfortable questions about sleepovers with boyfriends, premarital sex, to name a few.

She is pursuing higher studies in the US and is currenlty on a month-long break in India.