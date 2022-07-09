Farhan Akhtar opens up about working with ‘Ms. Marvel’ Iman Vellani: Her energy is infectious!

Bollywood actor-director, Farhan Akhtar, talked to media sources, sharing his experience of working on the sets of Ms. Marvel, calling it ‘exciting’. He recently debuted in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) with a small role in the TV series.

"It was very exciting working on the show. It is an absolutely incredible universe and they have created some absolutely incredible characters. So to be one of them - to be Waleed - to be the guy who is from the Order of Protectors of the Red Daggers; it just felt like a very serious responsibility and at the same time, very exciting too (sic)," Farhan was quoted as saying.

On the topic of working with the series lead Iman Vellani, the Luck by Chance actor called her a ‘wonderful person’ with ‘infectious energy’.

“She is an absolutely wonderful person and that's the most important thing. Her energy is infectious and is the driving force when it comes to the cast of Ms. Marvel. They'd been shooting for a long time before I met them in Thailand where we did all our work together to see how natural her ability is and how committed she is to doing the part she was playing, it just felt like it was day one for her too. She was as excited as she probably would have been on day one. She is someone to look out for, she is incredibly gifted and incredibly talented (sic)," Farhan told media sources.

He added that he fully submitted to the vision of the directors of the show while preparing for the role.

"Working with Sharmeen the director and Garry who did the action, I had a wonderful time. We had to go in for a couple of days to do rehearsals and learn the choreography. All the hard work was done there so that when we got to the sets, it was time to play (sic)," he said according to reports.

Ms. Marvel is a coming-of-age TV show set in the MCU with Pakistani-Canadian actor, Iman Vellani starring as the lead, Kamala Khan (Ms. Marvel). The series has been directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy (a two-time Oscar winner in the short documentary category), and Meera Menon.

Along with Iman and Farhan, the series also features a diverse supporting cast, including actors like Fawad Khan, Mehwish Hayat, Mohan Kapur, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Zenobia Shroff and Saagar Shaikh. The show is streaming on OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.

