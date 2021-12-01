Tom Holland to return for another Spider-Man trilogy in MCU

Spider-Man: No Way Home was set to wrap up the current trilogy of Marvel Cinematic Universe Spider-Man movies soon. But Sony producer Amy Pascal has confirmed that Tom Holland’s friendly neighbourhood superhero will return for a future trilogy of Spider-Man movies set in the MCU.

Though it may feel that the upcoming trilogy is an obvious decision the unique licensing deals around the character are quite complicated. That’s because, the rights to Spider-Man and his associated villains, allies, and side characters aren’t owned by Disney, but by Sony.

It may be noted that the recent Venom-Let There Be Carnage, had a cameo of Tom Holland's Spider-Man, hinting at a possible collaboration in the future. And this means that the other films in Sony's Spider-Man Universe like Morbius and Kraven The Hunter may also cross paths with the existing MCU's Spider-Man in the upcoming years.

In addition to Holland's Peter Parker, Spider-Man: No Way Home brings back Jacob Batalon's Ned, Zendaya's MJ and Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, the present mentor-figure of Peter Parker and the man who unleashes the multiverse.

Spider-Man: No Way Home will be released in theatres on December 17.