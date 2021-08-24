Spider-Man: No Way Home's trailer sees Doctor Strange opening up the multiverse for Peter Parker

Tom Holland as Peter Parker with Zendaya as Mary Jane in Spider-Man: No Way Home

The trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home, which was released officially on Tuesday (hours after the trailer was leaked illegally), promises an eventful ride featuring the new face of Spider-Man, actor Tom Holland.

The trailer begins with Tom Holland as Peter Parker and Zendaya as his girlfriend Mary Jane, lying on the roof of a skyscraper and discussing what the latest news says about Peter, including a speculation about how male spiders have the ability to hypnotise females. Tom also be heard saying, “Can we just stay up here all day? It is so crazy down there.”

We can see this sequel picking up from where it left off in Spider-Man: Far From Home, with Peter Parker facing the scrutiny of the press and the public since his identity was revealed by Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) when he defeated him in the previous film.

Watch the trailer here:

Peter also faces police enquiries regarding Mysterio’s death. However, after the investigation and intense scrutiny begins affecting his aunt May and his friends, Peter decides to get the help of Doctor Strange (played by Benedict Cumberbatch) and go back in time when no one knew Spider-Man’s identity.

However, since this also means Peter might lose some of his loved ones in life, he tries to disrupt the time-reversal process, resulting in Doctor Strange opening up the multiverse.

We also see Doctor Strange divulging some of his wisdom about the situation with Peter, where he says, “The problem is you trying to live two different lives. The longer you do it, the more dangerous it becomes. Be careful what you wish for.”

The trailer ends with a hint of villains from the past making a reappearance, including Doctor Octavius and Green Goblin, since Peter and Doctor Strange messed with space and time.

Spider-Man: No Way Home will release on December 17.

