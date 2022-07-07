Fawad Khan makes his MCU debut with ‘Ms. Marvel’

This week's episode of the Marvel show Ms. Marvel had a surprise for the viewers. Actor Fawad Khan made an appearance in the episode as Hassan, the great grandfather of Kamala (played by Iman Ali). The actor’s portion is set in pre-independence India and he is introduced as a freedom fighter.

Fawad's entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has got his fans and admirers incredibly excited. Many people took to social media sharing their reactions and celebrating the comeback of the popular actor on screen.

Pakistani actress, Mehwish Hayat is also featured in the episode as Fawad’s love intrest and Kamala’s great grandmother. The story shows how the couple meets and are finally separated. The fourth episode had ended on a cliffhanger with Farhan Akhtar's character Waleed telling Kamala, “My name is Waleed. Your great-grandmother's story is of legend. When you're ready, we have much to discuss.”

Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar had also made his MCU debut in the same show which had got Indian viewers excited. He was appreciated by fans for his performance in the small role.

Ms. Marvel follows the adventures of Kamala, an Asian-American girl who is trying to fit in till she gains super powers of her own. The show stars Iman Vellani in the lead role and is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. Iman has received praise for her portrayal of the character. The show features many actors of Asian origin.

Fawad Khan is a popular actor not only in Pakistan but in India too. He rose to fame with his portrayal of Zaroon Junaid in the Pakistani tv series Zindagi Gulzaar Hai, which was first aired in India back in 2014. The actor has also starred in some Hindi language films namely, Khoobsurat, Kapoor & Sons and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. On the workfront, the actor will next be seen in Urdu-language film Maula Jatt which is touted to be the most expensive Pakistani film made till date. The actor made his debut to the silver screen with Urdu-language cult classic, Khuda Kay Liye in 2007.

