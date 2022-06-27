Christian Bale reveals the influence behind joining 'Thor: Love & Thunder'

Christian Bale recently revealed the influence for him to join the MCU movie Thor: Love & Thunder. He stars as Gorr the God Butcher in the fourth instalment of the Thor series, officially entering the Marvel franchise.

Christian Bale has said that he looks at a movie's director, the cast and the story before signing any film. However, for Thor: Love & Thunder, he revealed that it was actually his kids that made him sign the movie. "It was my kids saying to me...'You're doing this one,' and I went, 'Am I really?'...they said, 'Yes you are,'...I went, 'OK, yes I am'," he added.

The actor also told in another interview that he had no idea about the Marvel Cinematic Universe or what he was getting into when he signed the film. The MCU is the biggest cinematic franchise in history with 28 interconnected films and seven web series, with a total earning of $25 billion.

However, the actor had no idea about it when he was signing the movie. “That didn’t even enter into my head at all. I’d read that, and people would go, ‘Oh, look at this! He’s entered the MCU!’ And I’d go, ‘I’ve done what? I haven’t entered shit, thank you very much.’ I’m like, ‘The MCU?’ I had to ask what that was.”

In another interview, he also revealed the effect of the prosthetics he had to wear for his character Gorr, especially the long nails. “I was pathetic. I found myself thinking things like, ‘I don’t think I can walk because I’ve got long nails,'” he said. He told that he could not do anything because of the long nails.

However, his co-actor and lead character Chris Hemsworth has other thoughts. Both he and Natalie Portman have shown their awe for the actor's turn into Gorr. "You can’t take your eyes off him.", Hemsworth said.

Alongside Christian Bale's Gorr and Chris Hemsworth's titular role, Thor: Love and Thunder will also see director Taika Waititi as Korg, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, and more.

The movie is scheduled to release on July 7 in India, and worldwide on July 8. A premiere for the movie was also held last Saturday ahead of its release.