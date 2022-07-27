A New Universe: Russo brothers, Ryan Gosling all set to roll out The Gray Man sequel

After a great response from the audience to The Gray Man, Netflix is planning to turn the $200 million action thriller into a sprawling spy franchise, according to sources. They added that Ryan Gosling and the Russo Brothers are set to return for the sequel to the film with the co-writer for the project, Stephen McFeely, (Avengers: Endgame and Captain America: Civil War), penning the screenplay.

“The audience reaction to The Gray Man has been nothing short of phenomenal. We are so appreciative of the enthusiasm that fans across the world have had for this film. With so many amazing characters in the movie, we had always intended for The Gray Man to be part of an expanded universe, and we are thrilled that Netflix is announcing a sequel with Ryan (Gosling), as well as a second script that we're excited to talk about soon (sic),” the Russo Brothers were quoted as saying.

The Russo Brothers and AGBO productions will bankroll the film along with Joe Roth and Jeffrey Kirschenbaum for Roth Kirschenbaum Films, state sources. AGBO had previously teamed with Netflix for the 2020 film, Extraction, starring Chris Hemsworth. A sequel to the film is also scheduled to be released on Netflix in 2023.

On the topic of turning the film into a franchise, Netflix's head of global film Scott Stuber told media sources, “With The Gray Man, the Russos have delivered an edge-of-your-seat spectacle that audiences around the world are loving. We are excited to continue to partner with them and the team at AGBO as they build out The Gray Man universe (sic).”

Reports state that a spin-off film on The Gray Man is also in the works. It will be written by screenwriters Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese (Deadpool, Zombieland) and will explore a different element of The Gray Man universe.

The Gray Man is a action thriller film helmed by the Russo brothers. The film starring Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana De Armas and Dhanush was released on July 22, 2022 on Netflix.