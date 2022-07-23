Ryan Gosling opens up about playing Ken in the upcoming Barbie movie

Hollywood actor Ryan Gosling appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on July 22, 2022, and spoke about his role as ‘Ken’ in the upcoming live-action movie about Barbie, the famous fashion doll.

The children’s toy, Ken was introduced as the male counterpart of Barbie and Ryan is reportedly playing the character in the first-ever live-action film about Barbie, scheduled to release in 2023.

During the episode, Jimmy asked Ryan about the picture of him dressed up as the character, Ken for the movie. Ryan said, “I was surprised how some people were clutching their pearls about my Ken, as though they ever thought about Ken for a second before this. They never played with Ken! (sic)”

Jimmy then asked Ryan if he thought that Ken was an underappreciated character in the Barbie franchise to which the actor replied, “Nobody plays with Ken. He’s an accessory and not even one of the cool ones. (sic)”

Ryan went on to speak about his character in the movie by saying, “Ken's got no money, he’s got no job, he’s got no car, he’s got no house. He’s going through some stuff.” He also spoke about how Ken was never the centre of attention when it came to children playing with Barbie and was only featured in previous animated adaptations where Barbie needed a love interest.

Actress Margot Robbie will essay the titular character and the movie will be written and directed by Greta Gerwig, the director of Little Women and Lady Bird.