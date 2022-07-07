Actress Margot Robbie celebrates birthday with Barbie cake

Actress Margot Robbie celebrated her 32nd birthday on July 2nd on the set of her new Barbie movie with a pink cake, themed around the beloved children’s toys line.

The Australian actress is currently playing the children’s toys character in a new live-action movie opposite Ryan Gosling as Ken and she rang in her big day on set with a very special pink cake emblazoned with the words ‘Happy Birthday Barbie Margot.’

The cake had a Barbie doll sticking out of the top with the base arranged to look like a pink ballgown.

Robbie was also pictured carrying a big box of doughnuts on set along with a white party hat, while her husband Tom Ackerley was also seen on set helping the actress celebrate her special day.

Warner Bros. India also wished the actress a happy birthday on their official Twitter account, highlighting her previous popular roles as well as her new one with Barbie.

Happy birthday to Margot Robbie who won our hearts as the eccentric supervillain, Harley Quinn.



How excited are you to see her in and as Barbie? #WarnerBrosIndia #Barbie #MargotRobbie #HarleyQuinn pic.twitter.com/puUIhRwXYX — Warner Bros. India (@WarnerBrosIndia) July 2, 2022

The actress previously opened up about the movie role in an interview with a magazine, insisting the Greta Gerwig-directed film is not what most people expect it to be.

She explained, “It comes with a lot of baggage! And a lot of nostalgic connections. But with that come a lot of exciting ways to attack it. People generally hear ‘Barbie’ and think, ‘I know what that movie is going to be,’ and then they hear that Greta Gerwig is writing and directing it, and they’re like: Oh, well, maybe I don’t.”

Gerta Gerwig has co-written the script of the film with her partner Noah Baumbach. The movie about the popular children’s toy is set to hit theatres on July 21, 2023. Along with Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, it also stars Simu Liu as another version of Ken. The supporting cast includes the likes of America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, Alexandra Shipp, Emma Mackey, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Issa Rae, Michael Cera and several others.

Amy Schumer was originally cast in the role of Barbie but later dropped out and explained her exit was due to creative differences.