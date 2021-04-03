When one talks of the greatest hit Netflix ever produced, Bridgerton might just make it to the list. And why not? The show in its initial four weeks of release garnered a viewership in over 82 million households making it the most-watched series in Netflix’s history. Loyal patrons have been elated when season two’s announcement came in. But what came as a shocker is that the audience’s favourite Duke of Hastings will not be returning in the season revival.

Regé-Jean Page, who played the role of Simon Basset, The Duke of Hastings, was one of the breakout stars from the Netflix show. Ahead of the second season’s commencement this Spring, Page announced his exit from this Regency drama. Calling it a ride of a lifetime, he took to his social media and wrote, “It’s been an absolute pleasure and a privilege to be your Duke. Joining this family - not just on-screen, but off-screen too. Our incredibly creative and generous cast, crew, outstanding fans - it’s all been beyond anything I could have imagined. The love is real and will just keep growing.”

The series confirmed this in the words of Lady Whistledown’s Society Papers. This also confirmed that season two will be more focused on Lord Anthony Bridgerton as his romantic track will take center-stage. It was previously announced that just like the first season, season two will also keep in order with Julia Quinn’s book series. The second season will be based on ‘The Viscount Who Loved Me.' Page’s love interest played by Phoebe Dynevor will return for Season 2 as Daphne Bridgerton.

Also, Page just won the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series and his next outing is opposite Chris Pine in Dungeons And Dragons movie.