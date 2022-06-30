New Bond film to take at least two years to start production

At a star-studded private event in Central London, James Bond franchise producer, Barbara Broccoli, spoke to media sources about the next Bond film. She said that the audience will have to wait two more years to see the suave spy on the silver screen again as the team is working on reinventing the character. She also revealed that there are no names in the hat right now for the role of Bond.

"Nobody’s in the running. We're working out where to go with him, we're talking that through. There isn't a script and we can't come up with one until we decide how we're going to approach the next film because, really, it's a reinvention of Bond. We're reinventing who he is and that takes time. I'd say that filming is at least two years away (sic)," said Barbara to media sources.

As per sources, Barbara attended the private event which was held to honor her and her brother Michael G. Wilson for their British Film Institute (BFI) fellowship. The fellowships were presented by Bond cast members Ralph Finnes (plays the role of M) and Naomie Harris (Eve Moneypenny).

Also Read: No Time to Die Movie Review: A satisfying swansong for Daniel Craig's James Bond

Media sources state that Fiennes described Broccoli and Wilson as "exemplars of film producers and filmmakers" and praised their "transcendent tenacity."

The night was full of heartwarming and witty video messages from the Bond cast, said sources. It included Daniel Craig, Dame Judi Dench, Lea Seydoux, Rami Malek and Sam Mendes (director of Spectre and Skyfall).

The last Bond film to release was Daniel Craig-starrer No Time to Die in November 2021, which was a swan song of Craig’s stint as the famous spy. The James Bond film series is one of the most popular film franchises that has spanned decades, with 25 films till date. James Bond movies are based on the Bond novels by Ian Fleming. The first film in the series was Dr. No (1962).

Daniel Craig was the sixth Bond in the series. He first donned the role in the 2006 film Casino Royale, replacing actor Pierce Bronson.



Also Read: From smartwatches that ensure breath training to a special James Bond edition camera, these gadgets will blow your mind