Ayushmann Khurrana opens up on his love for cricket; says he carries a cricket kit in his vanity

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana recently told media sources that he has been a cricket enthusiast since he was a child. The actor added that he carries a cricket kit in his vanity van so that whenever the opportunity arises, he can play. Especially, when the actor is shooting an outdoor schedule, he enjoys playing cricket with the local crew rather than going back to the hotel. The actor also said that cricket allows him to get to know the crew better, understand their language and build a bond.

Talking about his love for the sport, Ayushmann told media sources, "I thoroughly enjoy every aspect of cricket be it watching or playing. I have always had an affinity towards cricket. In school, I used to be a middle-order batsman and have even played as a leg spinner at the district level. Then when I started my career, I got the opportunity to host the extra innings T20A for one of the seasons of IPL and I thoroughly enjoyed doing that. Even now, whenever I get an opportunity to play cricket on set, I prod everyone to participate. I can get really competitive when I am on the pitch. ”

On the work front, Ayushmann was last seen in the 2022 Hindi-language action-thriller film, Anek. The film which was helmed by Anubhav Sinha was released on May 27, 2022, to mixed reactions from critics and audiences. The movie which was set in the northeastern region of India also featured Andrea Kevichüsa, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra and J. D. Chakravarthy in pivotal roles. The actor will be next seen in a string of films like Doctor G, Action Hero and Dream Girl 2.