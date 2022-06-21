Bollywood actor-singer Ayushmann Khurrana discusses his love for music on World Music Day

Actor-singer Ayushmann Khurrana, who has carved a niche for himself in Bollywood, is known for several soulful renditions including Paani Da Rang, Nazm Nazm, and Saadi Galli Aaja. On the occasion of World Music Day, the singer revealed in an interview with media sources on Monday that people could expect some beautiful singles coming from him soon. He also explained what music means to his life and soul during the conversation.

Ayushmann was quoted as saying, “Ever since I started making music, I aspired to usher in a different sound for people. I have tried to be on that journey every time I have sung. I want my musical identity to be effortless, new age, slightly off-beat yet cool, melodious and always youth facing (sic).”

“Today, I’m really excited to share that I have been working on some really beautiful tracks which I can’t wait to share (sic),” he added.

He also said that music has always been his best friend. “I have always maintained that I’m the happiest when I express through music and I’m eager to speak to people and bare my heart and soul with these new tracks. The microphone has been my companion since my school days — it has seen me through every phase of life (sic),” the actor-singer gushed.

"So, I’m really going to pour my heart out this time with these new songs that are coming your way (sic),” he concluded.

On the work front, the Badhaai Ho actor was last seen in the Anubhav Sinha-directorial Anek. Ayushmann will be next seen in two projects this year. He has Anubhuti Kashyap’s Doctor G and filmmaker Aanand L Rai’s Action Hero, directed by debutante Anirudh Iyer in his kitty.