Singer Lucky Ali and Indian-Iranian band Narang, come together to breathe life into the ethereal composition, Reh Na Sake this World Music Day.



Ali, who recently collaborated with Israeli singer-songwriter Eliezer Cohen Botzer for the single Amaraya, tells us, “Reh Na Sake is about the impermanence of things. It’s about looking within to understand the silence amidst all the noise outside. It’s about the patience required to understand what the silence is saying. It’s about the mood of a generation that is quite rushed. For me, it’s about slowing down.”

Continuing the singer adds, “It was an amazing experience to collaborate with Sounds of Society and Narang. I’m elated to have worked with these very talented new musicians, who I had the pleasure of sharing a common musical space for putting together this special rendition of ‘Reh Na Sake’… It’s a cool coincidence that this track drops on World Music Day.”



Reh Na Sake is part of Lucky Ali’s upcoming album and has layers of Sufi flavours. It’s high on Ali’s intricate poetic prowess and diverse musical knowledge which when paired with the sensibilities of Sufi band Narang, breathes life into this ethereal composition.

Guitarist Kartikeya Sinha of Narang adds, "With Reh Na Sake we had this conversation with silence through the musical notes. We are extremely honoured to have got a chance to work with Sounds of Society and Lucky Ali. It was an incredible experience and we are really excited about Reh Na Sake (Acoustic)."

The track is currently streaming on Sounds Of Society