Actress Neena Gupta, who has made several revelations about her life and career in her recently released autobiography, ‘Sach Kahun Toh,’ visited legendary writer and lyricist Gulzar’s residence on Friday to hand deliver a copy of her book to him.

Neena shared a video of her visit to the lyricist’s house on Instagram. She was seen standing outside Gulzar’s house, dressed in a trendy blue and white co-ord set with a full-sleeved shirt and a pair of shorts. She was also seen wearing a pale blue mask and sunnies. The outfit, which had floral patterns on it, gave off a casual, youthful and fun vibe. The actress looked radiant and fresh, and also appeared to be in great shape, showing off toned legs.

Fans too had noticed this, with many of them commenting on whether Neena was really 62 years old. Many left sweet comments complimenting her, while others expressed disbelief over her young looks and fitness level at the age of 62. A user had written, “Dang she's 62 or something right?”

Neena looked at the camera and addressed the person filming it (and viewers) by saying, “Main apni book dene aai hu Gulzar Saab ko. I hope ye padh lein (I came here to give my book to Gulzar Saab. I hope he reads it).” She also asked Gulzar, “Padhoge? (Will you read it?)”

Watch the full video here:

Also read: Actor Satish Kaushik had proposed to marry Neena Gupta when she got pregnant

Following this, Gulzar called her to pose for her photo with him and the book, and Neena is seen removing her mask briefly. Neena also said while removing her mask, “Yeh dekho ye main hu (See, it’s me).”

She urged Gulzar once again to read her book and exchanged pleasantries with him. “Padke batana kaisi lagi. Aap theek ho? (Read it and let me know how you liked it. Are you well)?” Gulzar was heard replying that he was well and Neena left soon after.

Netizens commented on her post with lines like, “Love the way she says ‘Yeh Dekho yeh Main hoo,’ and ‘Ninu is so cute when she is asking:- padoge?’ (sic)”

Neena Gupta has opened up about several aspects of her life: making her acting debut, getting into a relationship with cricketer Vivian Richards, being a single mom, not having work for a while, and how she made a comeback in her career after Badhaai Ho.

Also read: Why Neena Gupta regrets having a child out of wedlock

She had also revealed in the autobiography that her friend, actor Satish Karthik, had once offered to marry her when she was pregnant with her daughter, designer Masaba Gupta. Satish said Neena had felt overwhelmed and touched when he asked her about it.

In an interview to media sources, Satish Kaushik said he has known Neena since 1975 and that he shares a great friendship with her. He explained that he had offered to marry her mainly because he cared for her as a friend and that he did not want her to “feel alone.”

Satish was quoted as saying, “I used to appreciate the fact that a girl at that time decided to have a child out of wedlock. As a true friend, I simply stood by her and gave her confidence. Whatever you are reading in the memoir, it was all an expression of my affection for her as a friend. I was concerned about not letting her feel alone. At the end of the day, that’s what friends are for, right? As mentioned in the book, when I offered to marry her, it was a mix of humour, concern, respect, and support for my best friend in her time of need.”

Satish added that in fact, their friendship became stronger after he proposed to her.