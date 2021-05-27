Actress Neena Gupta, who worked in Hindi films predominantly during the ’80s, has spoken about her experiences with predatory men in the industry and said she hasn’t had any unpleasant encounters since she realised their intentions in time.

Neena was also asked if she was approached by men with predatory intentions who believed a single woman might be more vulnerable. She replied by saying, “Yes it did (happen). But I would soon realise the intentions in question. Nobody can take anybody for a ride unless someone wants to go on that ride.”



When asked if she has had any bad experiences with men, Neena was quoted as saying, “No, nothing of that sort happened to me in the industry.”

On the work front, Neena was last seen in Sardar Ka Grandson starring Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh. The movie was released on Netflix on May 18, 2021. She also played a role in Arjun Kapoor’s Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar that hit theatres earlier this year.

She rose back to fame in 2018 with Ayushmann Khurrana’s Badhaai Ho.

Neena Gupta will also be releasing her autobiography titled ‘Sach Kahun Toh’ that will hit the stands on June 14. The actress announced the news of her book release on Instagram. Sharing a video on the platform, she said, “I thought in these very difficult and gloomy times, when we are stuck at home, we are sad and anxious, may be my book will help you tide some of the tough days.”

The book’s publishers had earlier said to the media that the autobiography will talk about Neena’s life from her experiences at the National School of Drama (NSD) right up to moving to Mumbai in the ’80s. The book is also expected to cover her journey with single parenthood, and issues within the film industry like casting couch and politics. Sach Kahun Toh will further explain what it was like for a young actress to survive in the industry without a guide.