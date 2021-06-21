In a recent interview with Indulge, DJ Snake mentioned how much he misses being behind the console for his Indian fans and how he can’t wait to be back in India soon. He also expressed the desire of working with Indian artistes! On World Music Day, the Grammy-award winning DJ Snake and Tamil musician Dhee released a new version of Enjoy Enjaami. This happens to be India’s debut Spotify Single and is a part of their global focus journey, which looks at music beyond borders.

DJ Snake has enhanced the track with a mix of electronic beats that will certainly make one groove to the rhythm. The Selfish Love musician shared, “Anybody who knows me, knows how special India is to me - I’m always listening and watching for what’s happening there. When I heard Enjoy Enjaami for the first time I immediately knew I had to work on it. It was great working with Dhee and to push the new wave of music culture, direct from India (sic).”

Meanwhile, Dhee shared she was really excited about the track as well. In a few months of the release, the original track by Dhee, Arivu, and Santhosh Narayanan from A.R Rahman’s platform Maajja, has received an astounding number of 265 million views in three months of its release. The original track has amassed nearly 15 million streams on Spotify, which the music streaming platform highlights is a record for Tamil independent single.







