Bollywood playback singer Asees Kaur is supporting new and original talents. The Panghat singer has been posting videos and fun content on Roposo, a short video platform, and connecting with budding talents. On World Music Day, Kaur is going to start a new challenge on the app, #SingWithAsees starting 21st June to 27th June. This will definitely give an opportunity to new and upcoming talents to connect with her and the chance to get noticed and make it big. Excerpts:

Q. How does this challenge help budding singers?

I have been posting covers and videos including, a lot of fun content exclusively for Roposo. I always wanted to connect with more people, and Roposo is a powerhouse of aspiring and original talent and an exciting destination to create, share unique and engaging videos. On World Music Day, therefore, I will be starting a new Roposo trend #SingWithAsees starting 21st June to 27th June. I will be nominating friends from my industry and new talents from the Roposo app every day and I will then select 2-3 best videos. The winners will receive personalized gifts and I will reshare their videos. With this challenge, I aim at promoting and pushing these budding talents by giving them their due recognition across the platform. We have seen many talented singers on this platform, and this challenge will help them reach the right audience.

Read this: https://www.indulgexpress.com/culture/music/2020/jun/12/asees-kaurs-latest-single-wanga-kaaliyan-will-uplift-your-mood-25547.html

Q. Which are the genres that you enjoy the most?

I enjoy music as a whole. I love experimenting with genres. I enjoy romantic, sufi, RnB, dance numbers, and others. It is difficult for me to pick one genre.

Q. With the pandemic hitting the country, do you think the music industry is also affected?

The music industry was also affected due to the pandemic. Since there have been zero on-ground concerts, and films did not release, we have seen a setback. Luckily, I have been releasing non-commercial songs one after the other. Therefore, I can say that I am in a great space.

Q. Tell us about your upcoming projects.

I have few projects in the pipeline for July. I am also planning to collaborate with Roposo to launch a few songs on the platform. Right now, I am excited to be a part of #SingWithAsees and waiting to connect with new talents.