Very few rising singers have such a repertoire with back to back super hit tracks like Aastha Gill. The 32-year-old sensation, who has such hit numbers as Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai, Proper Patola and Kamaria under her belt, once again collaborated with Badshah for Paani Paani, which brings on board actor Jacqueline Fernandez . The song which has 85M views and counting has had everyone dancing to its infectious beats. An excited Gill, who is fighting entomophobia apart from attempting other daredevil stunts in Cape Town for Khatron Ke Khiladi, talks about her collab and more.

How was it collaborating with Badshah again?

We understand each other’s vibe quite well and that’s what works for us and our songs. Whether it’s for a Bollywood number or an indie track, we enjoy making good music together. Paani Paani is another headbanger and though I won’t be there during the song’s release, I am sure fans will love it.

What was your reaction when you were approached for the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi?

I was a bit reluctant, initially. I have entomophobia, the fear of insects, and the thought of getting close to them or having them crawling over my body made me squirm. However, I thought that it’s the right time and medium to overcome my fear. Also, I have never participated in a reality show till now, so that got me excited.

How did you prepare for the show?

There was actually no preparation from my side because I recovered from COVID-19 a month back. It affects your system and physical strength badly. So, I actually never got to gear up for the show that way and whatever effort I am putting in on the show is the result of my regular workout over the past years. Among the past contestants, who is your favourite? It would be Rithwik Dhanjani.

Give us a sneak peek into the first day of the shoot.

My first day of the shoot was crazy, to say the least. I never thought that I will be part of Khatron Ke Khiladi ever and here I was standing in front of Rohit Shetty getting briefed about tasks. I had mixed feelings; I was excited and nervous and also motivated. Seeing other contestants do things also motivated me a lot. I didn’t know I was capable of doing so many things.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 will air on Colors in July. Paani Paani is live on all major streaming platforms.