Music composer and lyricist Mellow D and singer Aastha Gill are always experimenting with their craft. The duo shares that they love partying and tell us how they always wanted to release a party anthem. And this need to start the year 2021 on a positive note, brought them together for the first time. Drunk N High, is a special track composed by Mellow D and Akull, and Aastha lent her vocals for this song. The music video features actress Adah Sharma and Mellow.

Let your hair down

Drunk N High has a groovy beat to it. The lyrics are easy to sing along to and quite quirky. Mellow D says that the theme of the song is abstract and they have taken the liberty to dabble with genres like funk-rock, making the song more like dance-pop. “We wanted to start the year with a banger. Drunk N High is a look at how we like to party. From funky coloured hair to a sundowner party on the yacht, we just wanted to look back at the prepandemic partying days.

On the right note

Aastha gets candid about how the collaboration happened. “The song came to me in an interesting way. Akull and Mellow happened to be at the same studio that I was recording in. They made me listen to their track and asked if I was interested in lending my vocals. Of course I was. The loud and vibrant beats of the song aptly suit my personality.” The singer also talks of her growth as a musician in the industry, “I have been working more in the past few months. But a part of me still feels that I need to grow more as an artiste. There is so much more that I wish to explore and it is a privilege that I am learning to grab those chances.”

Aastha Gill

To looking forward

Mellow D and Aastha Gill talk about their experience of working to gether. “Thankfully for us, we all are like-minded. Our energies matched and we could pull it off. Adah and Akull also bring in their contagious positivity to the track. After this, we are certain that there will be another collaboration,” signs off Mellow.

Available on all streaming platforms.