Actress Adah Sharma will next be seen in a film titled Chuha Billi. It's a film that explores a dark subject and Adah plays a girl who is bipolar and depressed.



"Chuha Billi is a dark subject. I play a girl who is bipolar. She is depressed and she isn't coping with it well. I would like to believe I'm exactly the opposite of this character, and that's what attracted me the most to playing her. We did a lot of workshops for the film, too," Adah told IANS.



She added that the film's director Prasad Kadam wanted Adah to show her switching "moods in just seconds."



"She's very excited about something and very sad in just seconds. He also wanted the changeover being subtle so mostly it all lies in the eyes. I can't wait for people to watch the film with all the love coming in for just the teaser and the poster," Adah said.



"This is very different from anything I've done so far ," she added.