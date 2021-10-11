Ayushmann Khurrana teams up with Aanand L Rai for an action film    

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has been roped in by filmmaker Aanand L Rai for his next home production film Action Hero. The film, also produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, focuses on an artist's journey both in front and behind the lens.

The film, to be directed by debutant Anirudh Iyer, is billed as a slick actioner with an offbeat satirical sense of humour.

Ayushmann, who will be seen in an action film for the first time, said he fell in love with the script.

"I absolutely loved the script of Action Hero instantly. It's zany, it's fresh, it's disruptive and it has all the trappings of cinema that I have come to be known for," he said in a statement.

The actor said he is thrilled to be collaborating with Aanand for the third time.

"We hope our track record to entertain audiences worldwide with disruptive scripts continues with 'action Hero. I'm also very excited to work with Bhushan Ji again. Colour Yellow and T- Series are like a second home to me," he added.

The film will be shot in India and the UK. Action Hero is a T-Series and a Colour Yellow Production and is produced by Rai, Kumar and Krishan Kumar.