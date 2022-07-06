Samantha Ruth Prabhu to make her Bollywood debut opposite Ayushmann Khurrana

Popular Tollywood actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is all set to make her Hindi film debut with actor Ayushmann Khurrana, according to sources. The project is being bankrolled by producer Dinesh Vijan (Angrezi Medium and Raabta) and is expected to hit the silver screens by late 2023.

Media sources state that the paperwork for the film is complete and the shooting dates are in the process of being finalized. They added that the makers have kept the details of the project under wraps for now.

Reportedly Samantha has also signed her second Hindi language film opposite Sooryavanshi actor Akshay Kumar. The film is touted to be a mythological epic and will be produced by Karan Johar. Samantha is also said to be appearing in the new season of Koffee with Karan with Akshay.

Samantha was seen this year in the Tamil film Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal opposite Vijay Sethupati. The film also starred Kajal Agarwaal as the second female lead. Samantha had made waves with her appearance in 2021 film Puspha’s song OO Antavaa which went on to became a big hit.

The Jaanu actress had appeared in the second season of the Hindi TV series The Family Man which won her praise from the critics and audiences. According to reports the actress has finished shooting for her upcoming Telugu film Kushi which stars Liger actor Vijay Deverakonda . Samantha is also producing a film for the Thappad actress Taapsee Pannu which is expected to be announced soon.

Ayushmaan was last seen this year in Anubhav Sinha’s Anek. He played the role of a police secret agent in the film which brings to light the separatist issue prevailing in Northeastern India. He will be next seen in social-comedy Doctor G which will be directed by Anubhuti Sinha. The film also stars Rakul Preet Singh alongside the actor.



