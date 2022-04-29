Vijay Deverakonda pulls a funny prank on Samantha Ruth Prabhu on her birthday

As Samantha Ruth Prabhu turned 35, birthday messages from across the country poured in. From Anushka Sharma to Parupalli Kashyap, everyone wished the stunning actress more power and luck. But, it was Vijay Deverakonda’s birthday prank that caught everyone’s attention. The Liger star, Samantha, Vennala Kishore, and Mythri Movie Makers are currently in Kashmir shooting for VD-11. The actors and crew planned an elaborate surprise, where they created a fake scene, fake rehearsals and in between the shot, revealed the surprise. The actress initially did not understand what was happening but looked elated as a huge cake was brought out.



Samantha shared the video on her Instagram, thanking the crew for the ‘sweetest surprise.’ She wrote: “The sweetest surprise. It was freezing and we had a lot of work to do. But that didn’t stop these scamsters from pulling off this elaborate surprise. Thankyou.”



See the video here:





Vijay and Samantha who previously came together for Mahanati will share the screen for Shiva Nirvana’s intense love story. The tentativel titled Kushi is set in the backdrop of Kashmir. On the work front, Samantha has Yashoda, Shaakutalam, and a few other projects slated for release. Meanwhile, Vijay Devarakonda is all set for the release of Liger. The actor also has a Sukumar project in his kitty.