Malayalam actor-director Vijay Babu accused of sexual assault; he posts a live video saying, 'I am the victim'

The Malayalam cinema industry is now in the headlines for a new controversy. Actor-producer Vijay Babu has been accused of sexually assaulting an actress, and the actor is now reportedly absconding.

However, before Vijay went missing, he hosted a live video on his Facebook handle on Wednesday, claiming that he was the ‘real victim’ in this case. He added that he would take appropriate legal steps against the complainant, whom he also named during the Live.

According to media sources, the police will file a second case against Vijay Babu for disclosing the name of the complainant. The initial case against the actor-producer was registered on April 22 by the Ernakulam South police station. The complainant is from Kozhikode.

The complainant allegedly accused Vijay of raping her multiple times at a flat in Kochi, and even recording an obscene video of her. She also allegedly accused the actor of intoxicating her before the sexual abuse.

Soon after the news surfaced, Vijay posted the Facebook live on his social media on Wednesday and claimed he was the ‘real victim’. “Since I have done nothing wrong, I am least afraid as to what’s in store for me. I also know the laws of the country with regard to ‘Me Too’ allegations. I am disclosing the name of the lady. I have decided to take legal steps against this lady and it includes filing a hefty defamation suit. I have all the records with me to prove my innocence (sic),” said Babu. He also added, “I am the victim in this case as I know how pained my mother, my family, friends and well-wishers are because of this baseless complaint. But I am not going to sit idle, I will fight it out and let it be a new beginning in such cases (sic),” he concluded in the video.

According to reports, the police were given a tip-off that Vijay is in Goa. However, it has now been reported by other sources that he fled to Dubai. The police are yet to record Vijay Babu’s statement.

*The above information has been taken from IANS. Indulge could not verify the details mentioned in the report independently.*