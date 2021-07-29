Raj Kundra accused of sexual misconduct by Sherlyn Chopra: Reports

Model-actress Sherlyn Chopra has reportedly accused businessman Raj Kundra of sexual misconduct.



According to reports, Sherlyn was summoned by the Crime Branch in relation to the ongoing case on the production and distribution of porn films. In her complaint, Sherlyn had reportedly said that Raj Kundra came to her residence unannounced after the two had a heated argument over text. The incident happened post their business meeting, which had happened in March 2019.



It's reported that she resisted saying she didn’t want to get involved with a married man nor mix business with pleasure. But, in response, Kundra allegedly told her that his relationship with his wife Shilpa Shetty was complicated.



Sherlyn also alleged that Kundra started kissing her, she resisted and managed to push him away after a while. She has also recalled running to the washroom and crying because she was scared.



Earlier in the day, Sherlyn approached Mumbai Sessions Court seeking anticipatory bail fearing arrest in the porn racket case. But, it has been denied. Last week, she had also posted a video on Twitter, saying that she was the first person to give a statement to the investigating team of the Maharashtra Cyber Cell. Further stating that she can't say much considering the matter is subjudice, Sherlyn had also asked the journalists to get in touch with the cyber cell, requesting them to share some excerpts from her statement.



Meanwhile, Raj Kundra is currently in 14-day judicial custody after he was denied bail by the lower court on July 28.



