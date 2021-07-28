Celina Jaitly was approached for Shilpa Shetty's app, not Raj Kundra’s HotShots: Spokesperson

Bollywood actress Celina Jaitly has denied having any connection with businessman Raj Kundra’s alleged app, HotShots, through her spokesperson.

For the uninitiated, soon after Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra’s arrest last week, rumours have been doing the rounds that Celina was approached for a project for HotShots app.



Putting an end to the rumours, her spokesperson told a daily publication, “Celina was approached for Shilpa Shetty’s app JL Streams, which is a decent influencers' app for professionals. She wasn't approached for HotShots; she even doesn't know what it is all about. Since Shilpa is a good friend of Celina and they share a warm and friendly rapport, she was invited to join.”



According to the spokesperson, Celina Jaitly couldn’t even join Shilpa Shetty's app JL Streams owing to her other commitments. “Celina's commitments did not allow her to join the app when it was launched. Not just Celina, many other B-town actresses were approached to be part of this app," added the spokesperson.



Meanwhile, reports have also been doing the rounds that Shilpa Shetty broke down when Raj Kundra was brought to their home for the first time since his arrest on Friday evening. “We have everything, what was the need to do all this," the actor reportedly told Raj as he arrived at their Juhu residence with Mumbai Police. The actress reportedly shouted, wept and eventually broke down. Police sources also claimed that Shilpa told Raj that the “family's reputation has been ruined and that she has to give up on many projects.”

On Tuesday, Raj Kundra was remanded to judicial custody for two weeks till August 10 in the alleged porn films racket case. According to IANS, the prosecution had informed the court that it had come across an amount of Rs 1.13 crore belonging to Kundra's company in a private bank account which they wanted to probe further among other things.