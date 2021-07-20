Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra arrested in an alleged pornographic films case

Actor Shilpa Shetty’s husband, businessman Raj Kundra was arrested on Monday night by the Mumbai police over a case involving pornographic films. The Mumbai police arrested Mr Kundra today (Monday night) “as he appears to be the key conspirator and they have sufficient evidence against him,” though they added that further investigations are in progress.

The case – involving creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps – was registered with the Mumbai Crime Branch in February this year.

"There was a case registered with the Crime Branch Mumbai in Feb 2021 about creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some Apps. We’ve arrested Mr Raj Kundra in this case on 19/7/21 as he appears to be the key conspirator of this. We have sufficient evidences regarding this,” the Mumbai Police Commissioner said in a statement.

Denying the allegations, Raj Kundra had sought anticipatory bail in the case, however, it is said that Raj has to spend the night in custody of Crime Branch.

Recently Raj was in news when his ex-wife Kavita accused him of cheating on him. Raj Kundra - the owner of an app called JL Stream -- was part owner of Indian Premier League cricket team Rajasthan Royals. And in 2013, he was questioned by the Delhi Police in connection with the betting and spot-fixing scandal that engulfed Indian cricket.