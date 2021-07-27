Raj Kundra sent to judicial custody till Aug 10

Raj Kundra has been remanded to judicial custody for two weeks till August 10 in the alleged porn films racket case.

Businessman Raj Kundra, the husband of Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, has been remanded to judicial custody for two weeks till August 10 in the alleged porn films racket case.

According to reports, Raj Kundra was produced before a Mumbai court today. The prosecution had informed that the court that it has come across an amount of Rs 1.13 crore belonging to Kundra's company in a private bank account which they wanted to probe further among other things. But, the court declined the prosecution plea for extending his police custody by another seven days, and instead remanded to judicial custody.

Opposing the remand plea, Raj Kundra's lawyer Abad Ponda argued that Kundra's custody is being sought in offences that are largely bailable barring two non-bailable charges. He said that there was nothing new for which the prosecution was seeking to extend his custody and reiterated that if the police had summoned him (Kundra), he would have cooperated.



Also read | Raj Kundra arrest: Here are the latest developments

Ponda informed the media that Kundra has applied for bail and his application will be taken up for hearing on Wednesday (July 28) before the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court. Kundra has contended in his bail plea that he has been fully cooperating with the ongoing investigations and has already been in custody for long.

The Mumbai Police had arrested Kundra on July 19 for allegedly producing and distributing pornographic content through mobile applications. Soon after the arrest, he was sent to police custody till July 23, which was extended till July 27, and today, he has been sent to judicial custody till August 10.

The police had also raided his residence in Juhu last Friday and recorded the statement of his wife Shilpa Shetty, besides summoning others, in the alleged pornography case.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police has also appealed to other victims to come forward and give information about the illegal acts committed against them.

Kundra has been charged with offences under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code, IT Act and Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.



(with inputs from IANS)