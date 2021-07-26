Raj Kundra arrest: Reports claims Crime Branch to get cloning of Shilpa Shetty's phone

In the ongoing investigation against Raj Kundra for his alleged involvement in the production of pornographic content, Shilpa Shetty might get called for another round of interrogation.

According to reports, the Crime Branch of the Mumbai Police is said to be planning to get cloning of Shilpa Shetty's phone and may even question her again on the case.



On Friday, Crime Branch officials had reportedly recorded Shilpa Shetty's statement in the case when they had raided the Juhu residence of Shilpa and Raj. According to IANS, the actress has denied her involvement with the company, claiming that she was not aware of the exact content of HotShots and has pointed fingers at Kundra's brother-in-law.

Shilpa also reportedly stated that erotica is different from porn, and Raj is not involved in producing porn content. Sources claim that Shilpa Shetty named Raj Kundra's brother-in-law Pradeep Bakshi for running the functioning of the app and its operations.



After the case came to the fore, Shilpa Shetty Kundra resigned from her husband's Viaan Industries, and stepped away from her active entertainment projects involvement, which included Super Dancer 4 and a film.



The investigative team looking for money trail and corresponding emails, which will incriminate the accused and his alleged involvement in pornographic content, had reportedly seized 48 TB worth of images and videos, most of which is adult content.



On Friday, Kundra's police custody was extended till July 27, against which Raj Kundra has moved the high court.



