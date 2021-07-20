After Raj Kundra arrest, here's a look at six other cases where 

Businessman Raj Kundra, the husband of actress Shilpa Shetty, has again made it to the headlines for the wrong reason. The Mumbai-based businessman was arrest on Monday night for allegedly creating pornographic content. The Commissioner of Police told media that they have enough evidence to arrest Kudra. However, this is not the first time that Kundra has found himself in the middle of a scandal.

We look at six controversies that Raj Kundra has been a part of until now:



1. IPL spot-fixing and betting case



Raj Kundra, who was the former co-owner of the Indian Premier League (IPL) team Rajasthan Royals, was banned for life from cricket in 2013 for his alleged involvement in illegal betting. Kundra had also filed a petition in Supreme Court in 2018 after Delhi Police had given him a clean chit.



2. Bitcoin Scam



On June 5, 2018, Raj Kundra's name reportedly surfaced in Rs 2,000 crore GainBitcoin cryptocurrency fraud case. The businessman was reportedly summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning his alleged role in the scam but a week later Cyber Crime officials said investigators didn't find any concrete evidence against him.



3. Gold Scam



Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra were named in an alleged scam concerning Satyug Gold Pvt. Ltd, a gold-trading company. NRI Businessman Sachiin J Joshi had reportedly filed a police complaint saying that he was lured and then cheated by SGPL's 'Satyug Gold Scheme'. In his complaint, he has reportedly pressed cheating, fraud, and other charges against Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra and other officials of SGPL.

4. Cheating a textile company

In 2017, a textile company reportedly accused Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty of cheating them for Rs 24 lakh. According to reports, in the complaint filed, the textile company said that the money collected by them in the name of the particular company was never given to them. Following this, police had reportedly filed a complaint against Kundra.

5. An ugly spat with former wife Kavita

In an explosive interview last month, Raj Kundra responded to the allegations made by his ex-wife Kavita against Shilpa Shetty. During the interview, Raj said that Kavita was having an affair with his sister’s husband when they were living in London. It was also reported that Kundra revealed Kavita being paid thousands of pounds for the interview against Shilpa.



6. Pornographic film case



Mumbai Police arrested Raj Kundra on Monday night for his alleged involvement in making pornographic content. Kundra, who was produced before a Mumbai magistrate on Tuesday, has been remanded to police custody till July 23.