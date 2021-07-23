Crime Branch reportedly quizzed Shilpa Shetty; Raj Kundra to stay in police custody

Businessman Raj Kundra and his IT head Ryan Thorpe will remain in police custody till July 27, a magistrate ruled on Friday. The day also saw Crime Branch visiting the Juhu residence of Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty. According to reports, Crime Branch quizzed the actress over whether she had any knowledge of her husband Raj Kundra's alleged involvement in the production of pornographic content. The Crime Branch is believed to be investigating the money trail.



After reportedly recording Shetty's statement and collecting documents related to the case, the Crime Branch officials escorted Kundra back to the Byculla police station.

Meanwhile, Kundra has moved the Bombay High Court challenging the police remand and the cases against him.



The Mumbai Police have thus far arrested 10 people along with Kundra for their alleged involvement in the production of porn films and circulating them through mobile apps. The case was registered with the Crime Branch of the Mumbai Police in February this year.

Kundra is alleged to have had a tie-up with a London-based firm involved in streaming pornographic content through Hotshots, a mobile app.



The businessman has been charged under Sections 354(C) (voyeurism), 292 (sale of obscene content) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 67 and 67A (transmission of sexually explicit material) of the Information Technology Act, as well as the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.



